Coronavirus

Disney debuts cloth face masks, will donate 1M to charity

Disney debuted its own line of reusable cloth face masks, featuring fan-favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), Disney Princesses, Forky and the Hulk. (Disney)

During these challenging times, Disney is giving fans a way to protect their communities while celebrating their favorite characters from Disney, Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel.

Disney debuted its own line of reusable cloth face masks, which feature fan-favorite characters like Mickey Mouse, The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), Disney Princesses, Forky and the Hulk.

The company also announced Thursday that it will donate 1 million masks for children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. The cloth masks will be distributed by MedShare, an organization dedicated to delivering medical supplies to communities in need.

Disney said it will donate all profits from the sales in the U.S. of Disney's cloth face masks to Medshare as well, up to $1 million, now through Sept. 30.

Small, medium and large masks can be purchased at www.shopDisney.com. They retail for $19.99 for a set of four.

Disney's cloth face masks align with the FDA's recommendations on non-surgical, non-industrial grade face masks.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societydisneycoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Why some mailed stimulus checks won't arrive until September
Puppies visit animals at Santa Clarita sanctuary in lieu of human guests
Coronavirus not manmade, still studying lab theory, US intel says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to order all CA beaches closed after seeing OC crowds
Every Angeleno eligible for free COVID-19 test, Garcetti says
Virtual town hall to address COVID-19 impact on black communities
30 million have sought US jobless aid since coronavirus hit
USPS hiring hundreds in Los Angeles amid surging demand
Coronavirus updates: Live events
US coronavirus death toll passes Trump's 60,000 marker
Show More
CA Attorney General's Office Investigating LA County D.A.'s Husband
Coronavirus not manmade, still studying lab theory, US intel says
Puppies visit animals at Santa Clarita sanctuary in lieu of human guests
Clayton Kershaw, wife Ellen raise over $85K for coronavirus relief
COVID-19: Tom Hanks donates blood plasma for research
More TOP STORIES News