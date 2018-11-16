CORNELL, Calif. --As his community works to rebuild following the devastating Woolsey Fire, one Southern California shop owner has opened his doors to his neighbors in need.
Rock Store owner Rich Savko told AccuWeather that the wildfire came "so fast and furious" to his community in the Santa Monica Mountains.
"It's a real small community, and we stayed and fought it the best we could," he said.
When it was safe to return to the area, Savko opened his store and began giving items away to those who needed them.
"I gave the food away and cooked breakfast and lunch...it was the right thing to do," he said.
The Rock Store is currently the only store open in the community, AccuWeather reported, and the American Red Cross has set up shop with Savko to help the community recover.
"The community itself has been impacted, so we're coming in to see what it is that we can do to support them," Tony Sapien with the American Red Cross said.
Both Savko and Sapien are confident that the community will return stronger than ever after the fire.
"It'll come back together. I'm certain of that," Savko said.
