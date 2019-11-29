Shopping

3 apps to help you save money when online shopping

By
Before you head out the door to do some holiday shopping, there are three great apps and websites you should know about to save money and time.

Rakuten

Rakuten is a Japanese company and a legitimate marketplace.

They bought Ebates, so everything you buy, you get a little cash back.

They pay out in PayPal or check.

Slickdeals
Slickdeals is a crowd-sourced app where members themselves vote on what's a good deal.

Editors also pick the best deals they find.

In the last week, some of the big markdowns have been on T.V.'s, marked down as much as a thousand dollars.

You have to keep checking back on the site, their front page of deals is constantly changing.

Wikibuy
Wikibuy is a plug-in you can download into the chrome browser.

It compares all prices all across the web, everywhere from Amazon to eBay.

You can find some items for up to $40 cheaper.

ABC13's Samica Knight's favorite of those three is Slick Deals because everyone adds in deals as they find them, making it a group effort to save money.
