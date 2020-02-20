Shopping

Contigo recalls 5.7-million kids water bottles due to choking hazard

Close to 6-million children's water bottles are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard.

The recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles and their replacement lids.

The affected bottles have a black spout base and black spout cover.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the silicone spout can detach and potentially lead to choking.

Officials say they received more than 400 reports of the spout detaching.

Consumers are now advised to stop using the bottles right away.

But the statement says they can reach out to Contigo to receive a replacement.

These water bottles were affected by another recall last August when consumers received replacement lids.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsrecallu.s. & worldconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of missing Malibu woman found at her home
Bones in Mission Viejo yard found to be human
Bizarre standoff at Walnut gas station ends with no arrest
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
OC lawyer faces federal charges, accused of selling 'ghost guns'
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
IE bank robbery suspect leads authorities on chase to San Diego
Show More
New hiking trail links Baldwin Hills to the beach
Pop Smoke killed in gang-related shooting inside Hollywood Hills home
Scratcher sold in Burbank produces $10 million prize
Ticket holders to Kobe memorial feel honored
Murdered 7-year-old girl buried in Mexico City amid grief, outrage
More TOP STORIES News