Amazon extending time for deals on Prime Day July 16

Amazon is extending Prime Day to 36 hours this year. (KABC)

Amazon is extending its annual Prime Day by giving members some extra time to shop.

The online giant announced Prime Day will kick off July 16 at 12 p.m. Pacific Time, and will last for 36 hours.

That's six hours longer than last year.

Discounts will also extend to Whole Foods stores across the country.

During Prime Day, new deals are released every five minutes, plus special offers for anything included with Prime, from music to video, reading and even groceries.

You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership for $119 a year.

The price went up from $100 to $119 on May 11 for new members and on June 16 for those with existing memberships.

Amazon says last year's Prime Day was its biggest sales day ever.
