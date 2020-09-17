Amazon Fresh: 1st high-tech store of its kind opens to public in Woodland Hills

An Amazon Fresh grocery store, the company's first high-tech location of its kind, opened its doors to the general public in Woodland Hills on Thursday.Shoppers at the store, which had previously been open to local customers only, can use traditional shopping carts for a regular checkout experience. Patrons can also opt for an "Amazon Dash Cart,'' in which they skip the checkout line by placing their bags in the cart, sign in using their Fresh QR code in the Amazon app and exit through the Dash Cart lane to complete payment.Amazon said the cart uses a combination of computer-vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items put in the cart.