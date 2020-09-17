Shopping

Amazon Fresh: 1st high-tech store of its kind opens to public in Woodland Hills

By
An Amazon Fresh grocery store, the company's first high-tech location of its kind, opened its doors to the general public in Woodland Hills on Thursday.

Shoppers at the store, which had previously been open to local customers only, can use traditional shopping carts for a regular checkout experience. Patrons can also opt for an "Amazon Dash Cart,'' in which they skip the checkout line by placing their bags in the cart, sign in using their Fresh QR code in the Amazon app and exit through the Dash Cart lane to complete payment.

Amazon said the cart uses a combination of computer-vision algorithms and sensor fusion to identify items put in the cart.

Watch the video above for more on the innovative store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingwoodland hillslos angeles countyamazonfoodtechnologyshoppinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Man picked up pistol before deputies fatally shot him
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
44 arrested in Beverly Hills for alleged EDD fraud
Bobcat Fire: New evacuation orders issued as blaze spreads
Hawaii to allow travelers to skip quarantine with virus test
Cause of Bobcat Fire remains under investigation - here's what we know so far
Yosemite National Park to close due to hazardous air quality
Show More
Dad's invention may make trick-or-treating safe this year
Honda Center ready to be OC's 'Super Vote Center Site'
Actress Lori Loughlin to serve sentence in Victorville
Netflix 'Cheer' star charged with child pornography
LA County could move to red tier by October, allowing gyms, theaters to open
More TOP STORIES News