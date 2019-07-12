Shopping

Amazon Prime Day: Inland Empire fulfillment centers prepare for big sale

By
EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Amazon's fulfillment center in Eastvale is one of 16 in the Inland Empire filling orders from around the globe. Next week, its operations at those facilities is expected to be kicked up a notch -- thanks to Prime Day.

"Since July of 2018, Prime Day was our biggest sales day for Amazon. We are expecting 2019 to be the same or bigger," said Amazon spokeswoman Eileen Hards.

MORE: Target announces Deal Days to compete with Amazon Prime Day

In 2015, the online retail giant launched Prime Day to mark the company's 20th anniversary by offering a day of big discounts on many of its items.

"We have over a million deals available across Amazon.com for things like furniture, TVs, smart devices, groceries and clothing," said Hards.

For 48 hours starting at midnight on July 15, the discounts will be posted on Amazon's site, but the deals are exclusively for Prime members.

"Any customers that are not currently Prime members can sign up that day and also have access to our deals," said Hards.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingeastvaleriverside countyamazonbusinessonline shoppingsales
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Immigration law firm worker says silent raids in SoCal have already begun
SoCal heat wave drives temperatures up to triple digits in some areas
FBI investigating rogue deputy group at East L.A. sheriff's station
U.S. soccer player Allie Long's L.A. hotel room burglarized
R. Kelly arrested in Chicago on federal sex crime charges
3 Hollywood nightclubs charged with public safety violations
Porter Ranch park could be renamed after 'E.T.' movie
Show More
Earthquake rattles Washington state, followed by aftershock
VIDEO: Burger King manager told 'go back to Mexico' by customer
Gas explosion levels KFC restaurant in North Carolina
Woman dies after found shot near Long Beach courthouse
Palmdale boy death: Noah kept in parents' home despite court order
More TOP STORIES News