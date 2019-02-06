RECALL

Barbie camper recall: 'Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released'

EMBED </>More Videos

Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper recalled. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2019.

Fisher-Price has issued a voluntary recall of its Children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers due to concerns that a child could get hurt.

The company has received 17 reports that the power wheels kept running after the pedal was released, according to a release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled product, which was sold exclusively at Walmart, is hot pink with blue accents and has a grey foot pedal. It has a Barbie logo on the back.

To know if you have the exact product that was recalled, look for the model number printed on a label under the hood. The recall is for model number FRC29.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said anyone who owns the recalled product should discontinue use and follow Fisher-Price's instructions to get free repairs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoysbarbierecallchildrenmattel
RECALL
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Infant liquid ibuprofen recall expanded over safety concerns
Tyson recalls some chicken nuggets, contamination possible
What to know about Listeria
More recall
SHOPPING
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
Got an unwanted gift card? Here's how to turn it into cash
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
More Shopping
Top Stories
Husband of Dodgers fan killed by foul ball hopes for better safety
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Military exercises rattling nerves around LA
OC doctor accused of selling opioid prescriptions breaks his silence
Baby otter reunited with its mom in Morro Bay
Trial begins in murder of Moreno Valley teen
Trump will meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
Show More
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
LAPD worker held on no bail in killing of wife, son
More News