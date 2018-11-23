COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) --The Black Friday shopping frenzy is in full swing at many Southern California malls and businesses.
People all across the Southland are out and about trying to grab the biggest deals and get the best bang for their buck.
MORE: Here's your shopping guide to Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
The Citadel Outlets in Commerce is packed with lines out the door at many of their stores. The shopping mall is expecting approximately 100,000 people. Shoppers began lining up as early as 8 p.m. Thanksgiving night, and the mall will stay open for 27 hours straight.
MORE: This year's hottest gifts for gadget lovers
At the crack of dawn, many excited shoppers were lined up for deep deals such as 70 percent off at Kate Spade. Many said they ate their Thanksgiving meal and headed to the stores.
"The deals are amazing...how could you resist? You have to buy all this stuff here and get presents for your family and just enjoy the time here with everyone," said shopper Kayla.
Morning shoppers are also streaming into stores for Black Friday deals at the Glendale Galleria, where there are more than 200 businesses to shop.
Though the holiday shopping peak hour is not expected until 8 or 9 a.m., galleria officials said they have a parking system in place for everyone to get a parking space -- no matter how busy it gets.
Another thing to look forward to: Santa Claus. He is available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the little ones to meet.