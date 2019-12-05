holiday

Books that make great gifts this holiday season for anyone on your list

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- If you're stumped on what to give someone as a gift this holiday season, how about a book?

Lauren Paley, associate marketing manager, travel at DK publishing, shared her top picks.

For Grandpa, your favorite uncle, dad or history buff, how about "World War II Map by Map."

"It gives a really great comprehensive look into the battles, things you definitely have heard of to more obscure battles that you haven't heard of, it's really, really stunning," Paley said.

"Where to Go When" features some of the most amazing places to visit in the world, and this book is packed with beautiful pictures.

"I think it's wonderful for retirees who have a lot of time on their hands, and really for anyone who loves to travel and wants to dream and plan their next vacation or just get some inspiration," she said.

"Zoology" is for the animal lover in your life. It's a book for growups that explores how animals work physically and socially.

But for kids, "The Wonders of Nature" also shows off everything from insects to massive mammals. "It brings more than 100 items from the natural world to life."

"It's absolutely gorgeous. It has this cloth-like cover and gold foil embellishments and when you open it up, you really feel like you're opening up a treasure-trove of information," Paley said.

For slightly older children, teens and tweens will love "Bake It."

"It's really fun," Paley said. "It does a great job of combining some simple recipes for us beginning bakers out there, and then it gets into some more challenging territory. I think what's great about it is that it has step-by-step instructions paired with step-by-step images so you know what your creation is actually supposed to look like."

If you're still in need of stocking stuffers or you have an office gift exchange coming up, how about "Be More RBG."

"It's really cute. It's great for anyone who is interesting in learning how to be more like Ruth Bader Ginsburg," she said.

Paley says that this is just a small sample of the thousands of beautiful books DK has to offer and that ok DK.com, you can type in a subject matter and get several options.
