Don't be surprised if you see the word "bulletproof" next to school supplies this year as many of the big national chains are stocking equipment designed to protect kids from gunfire right in the school supply aisle.
"As a parent, it's scary. It's very scary," said Andrea Leyvas told KGUN.
Leyvas was getting some back to school shopping done at the Office Max when she noticed Guard Dog Security brand bulletproof backpacks on the shelves.
She said she was sad to see them in the store, but thinks they are necessary.
"There are so many crazy things going on in the world, and a lot of it is sadly aimed at the kids," Leyvas said. "You know, people are angry, and what's the easiest target to go after?"
The bulletproof backpacks sell for anywhere between $100 and $200.
"Your child's life is priceless, so you do anything to protect it," Leyvas said.
The backpacks are lighter than you might think, and they really look and feel like an ordinary backpack.
The label says it offers level 3A protection, which is enough to stop a bullet from a 44 magnum hand gun.
As parents and students prepare for another school year, the fear of another school shooting has bulletproof backpacks growing in popularity.
Guard Dog Security's founder Yasir Sheikh said sales spike this time of year or after a school shooting.
He said with these backpacks he wants parents and students to be prepared, not scared.
"I personally think whether it's with our bullet proof backpacks or not, it's about starting that conversation of school safety, about possibly active shooter situations," Sheikh said.
Bullet-resistant and ballistic backpacks can also be found Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy's and KMart.
Bullet-resistant backpacks hit shelves of big box retailers ahead of back-to-school shopping
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More