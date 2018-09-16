Carson 1 step closer to getting new outlet mall

The city of Carson moved a step closer to building a new outlet mall. The city has reached a development partnership for the initial 400,000-square-foot phase of the project.The $400 million project will be called the Los Angeles Premium Outlets. The mall will be built along the 405 Freeway.It's an area that was promoted as a potential NFL stadium site. The outlets will be built on a 46-acre portion of a 157-acre property that once was a landfill. The landfill closed in 1968.A landfill liner and a methane gas collection system will be installed. Parts of the facility are slated to open in fall 2021.Carson officials say they are looking into other ideas to develop the remaining 111 acres behind the outlets.