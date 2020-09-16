Shopping

Cheers! Aldi announces return of popular boozy Advent calendars

The holidays are near so get ready to cheer!

With so many people looking forward to the end of 2020, advent calendars could be more popular than ever this season.

This year, Aldi seems to have a little something in mind for everyone. The discount grocery chain announced it will start selling a collection of more than 20 different advent calendars in November.

Some of the calendar choices include a wine, beer, or hard seltzer countdown calendar. In the past, those have sold out quickly.

But if alcohol is not for you, there is also a selection of cheese, chocolate, or other food-themed advent calendars.

But you're not the only one who will be celebrating! There are even options for the children and pets in your life.

For a look at Aldi's advent calendar collection, visit the grocery store's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingcalendarchristmasnationalu.s. & worldshoppinggrocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County could move to red tier by October, allowing gyms, theaters to open
Join ABC7, Red Cross to help families in need with Day of Giving for Western Wildfires
Bobcat Fire: Evacuation warnings issued for Juniper Hills area
Scammers file fake EDD claims using random addresses: 'It's scary'
LASD: Lynwood carjacking suspect not connected to Compton deputies shooting
Live COVID briefings from local and state officials
OC leaders call for reopening of Disneyland, Knott's
Show More
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
Obama memoir 'A Promised Land' due out in Nov. 2020
Compton shooting: 1 wounded deputy released from hospital, sheriff says
Students targeted by inappropriate messages while virtual learning
Feds considered using 'heat ray' on DC protesters: Report
More TOP STORIES News