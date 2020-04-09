Shopping

Costco allowing first responders and healthcare workers to cut the line

In a new policy update, wholesale giant Costco will begin providing special access to first responders and healthcare workers.

As lines grow outside many retailers during the pandemic, Costco is stepping up to help employees on the front lines of the fight against the virus.

SEE ALSO: Costco limits store capacity, adjusts hours amid COVID-19 outbreak

The wholesale retailer is temporarily allowing priority access to their warehouses during all open hours to Costco members who are healthcare workers and first responders.

Costco says that includes public servants such as police officers, EMTs and firefighters.

First responders will be able to move to the front of the line by presenting a Cosco membership card and official identification of their role.

Additionally, Costco is only allowing two individuals in the store at a time with each membership card, as well as providing special hours for senior customers.

Customers 60 years and older can shop from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcoronaviruscostcou.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicgrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Kaiser temporarily closes some SoCal medical offices
Crew member on USNS Mercy tests positive for COVID-19
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
COVID-19 update: 620 new cases reported in LA County
SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Thursday
Deputies confront surfers who defied beach closure in Malibu
COVID-19: 84 residents evacuated from Riverside nursing home
Show More
Neighbors throw parade for WWII veteran's 96th birthday
COVID-19: CA fast food workers to strike over safety concerns
103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat COVID-19
Amber Alert issued after dad allegedly stabbed mom, took child
Riverside County shelter runs out of adoptable pets amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News