Cyber Monday 2019: Amazon fulfillment center in Rialto gears up for shopping holiday

RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Online shopping is well underway for Cyber Monday, which is expected to break a record with an estimated $9.4 billion expected to be spent by consumers.
Adobe Analytics has projected that will make Monday the largest shopping day in U.S. history, a 19% increase from last year.
For Amazon, one of the top powerhouses during the shopping holiday, operations are well underway to meet those demands.
At the company's fulfillment center in Rialto, millions of packages were being prepped Monday morning to head out to mailboxes and porches across the country.
Among the deals shoppers will find on Amazon is 30% off Hasbro toys and board games and Lacoste apparel and shoes. Look for more great bargains from the online retailer and several other stores with this ultimate guide.
