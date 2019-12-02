Shopping

Cyber Monday 2019: Amazon fulfillment center in Rialto gears up for shopping holiday

By
RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Online shopping is well underway for Cyber Monday, which is expected to break a record with an estimated $9.4 billion expected to be spent by consumers.

Adobe Analytics has projected that will make Monday the largest shopping day in U.S. history, a 19% increase from last year.

For Amazon, one of the top powerhouses during the shopping holiday, operations are well underway to meet those demands.

At the company's fulfillment center in Rialto, millions of packages were being prepped Monday morning to head out to mailboxes and porches across the country.

Among the deals shoppers will find on Amazon is 30% off Hasbro toys and board games and Lacoste apparel and shoes. Look for more great bargains from the online retailer and several other stores with this ultimate guide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingrialtosan bernardino countyamazonholiday shoppingcyber mondaydealsshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Saugus High students return to class for first time since shooting
San Bernardino marks 4th anniversary of terror attack
Van Nuys chase ends with crash in front yard
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
LAX packed on busy travel day as thousands return after holiday
Cyber Monday: Watch out for scammers, officials warn
Thousands without power in IE mountain communities
Show More
Caught on camera: Ferris wheel loses metal beam while in service
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
Mom arrested after children found hanged in Pennsylvania home
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
Boy, 9, killed by dad in hunting accident on Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News