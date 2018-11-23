WOOLSEY FIRE

Westfield Topanga mall offers extra shopping discounts for victims of Thousand Oaks shooting, wildfires

As shoppers search for Black Friday deals all over Southern California, one mall is offering extra discounts for families impacted by the Thousand Oaks mass shooting and wildfires.

By
CANOGA PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Westfield Topanga mall, which is a center closest to many of the recent disasters, wants to help those affected.

Marketing director Erin Anderson said the shopping center wants the giving to continue within the community.

Here are some of the discounts offered by retailers:
  • American Eagle Outfitters - 25 percent off any purchase
  • Banana Republic - 50 percent off entire purchase
  • Eddie Bauer - 50 percent off for fire or shooting victim families
  • Macy's - Extra 30 percent off for impacted families

Anyone who wants to access the discounts simply has to show an ID card that has an address within the burn area.

The discounts are available from Black Friday until Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
