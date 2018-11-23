American Eagle Outfitters - 25 percent off any purchase

Banana Republic - 50 percent off entire purchase

Eddie Bauer - 50 percent off for fire or shooting victim families

Macy's - Extra 30 percent off for impacted families

As shoppers search for Black Friday deals all over Southern California, one mall is offering extra discounts for families impacted by the Thousand Oaks mass shooting and wildfires.The Westfield Topanga mall, which is a center closest to many of the recent disasters, wants to help those affected.Marketing director Erin Anderson said the shopping center wants the giving to continue within the community.Here are some of the discounts offered by retailers:Anyone who wants to access the discounts simply has to show an ID card that has an address within the burn area.The discounts are available from Black Friday until Nov. 30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.