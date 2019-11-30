Fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, shoppers expected to spend the same

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's the last Black Friday of the decade and shoppers were vying for door-busting deals.Thanksgiving fell later in the month of November this year, reducing the amount of shopping days until Christmas by six days.Despite this, analysts said spending will be on par with last year and the lack of shopping days won't affect their spending."We don't really see it having a huge impact...consumers have a set budget they're planning to spend this year and they'll spend it throughout the whole period," said Brent Schoenbaum, Deloitte Retail Analyst.Nationally, shoppers will spend an average of $1500 per person. Some of that will be spent on gifts, while a good portion of it will be spent on home goods, entertainment and gifts for themselves."Makeup? Definitely. Shoes and luggage? Yup, that's it. We came with a vision...we're not trying to think of anybody else today," said Lee Westgate and Ayla Badell of Baltimore with a big laugh.Despite a heavy reliance on online shopping, more than 60% of shoppers will research items online, but they'll make their way into malls to buy some of those gifts in-store.