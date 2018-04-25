SHOPPING

Frustrated Walmart shopper grabs overhead mic to beg for help

Frustrated Walmart shopper takes matter into his own hands (Credit: Forrest Hunter via Storyful) (KTRK)

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. --
You've likely been there -- feeling so frustrated while shopping, you want to take matters into your own hands. One man did just that when he couldn't find an employee to help him at Walmart.

"Customer needs assistance in sporting goods please. I'm the customer."

Forrest Hunter picked up the intercom, asking for help in the sporting goods section of a Walmart in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

He says a worker eventually responded, and was a little embarrassed.

Hunter was there to buy his hunting license.
