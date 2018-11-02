HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Geoffrey's back! Kroger, Ralph's to sell exclusive Toys "R" Us merchandise this holiday season

Kroger will bring Geoffrey's Toy Box displays with exclusive toys to hundreds of Kroger and Ralph's stores around the country. (Kroger/Handout photo)

Danny Clemens
Toys "R" Us is no longer with us, but Geoffrey the Giraffe is back for the holidays.

Kroger announced on Friday that it will bring Geoffrey's Toy Box displays to hundreds of participating stores around the country this holiday season. Geoffrey's Toy Box will hit stores in November and offer nearly three dozen different toys that were exclusive to Toys "R" Us.

The product list released by Kroger included dolls, toy power tools, toy dinosaurs, a telescope, a microscope, a dollhouse and a chemistry set, among others. Brands included Animal Zone, Imaginarium, Journey Girls, Edu Science and others.

Kroger's nearly 600 participating stores include Kroger, Ralph's, Fred Meyer, Kings and Fry's stores in the Southeast, Midwest and western United States.

Geoffrey's Toy Box is the latest attempt at bringing the beloved yet bankrupt Toys "R" Us brand back to life. After the chain shuttered its stores over the summer, investor-led Geoffrey LLC obtained intellectual property formerly belonging to Toys "R" Us and Babies "R" Us, including approximately two dozen toy brands. The company said in October that it was exploring how best to "bring back these iconic brands in a new and re-imagined way" including international licensing and franchise deals.

