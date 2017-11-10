Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies

SHOPPING

Veterans Day 2017: Here's where service members can get freebies, discounts and deals

EMBED </>More Videos

Service members offered specials for Veterans Day

Retailers around the country are thanking veterans for their service this Veterans Day with special deals, freebies and discounts.

Here are discounts you can get if you have served, as well as ways to contribute to the deals if you'd like to thank a service member.

Since Veterans Day is on Saturday, many retailers are choosing to do so earlier in the week, so be sure to check the date before redeeming the offer. Also check with the restaurant to see if a military ID or military uniform is required to secure the deal.

FOOD AND DRINK


Applebee's: Free meal

Choose from one of seven entrees available for free to veterans.

BJs: "Buy a hero a beer" program

Veterans can get free beer at their local BJs restaurant, but be sure to reserve it ahead of time on their website.
If you'd like to contribute to the program to make more free beers available, you can donate nationally, locally or to an individual with an e-gift card.

Boston Market: Buy one, get one meals

Buy one meal and a drink and get one meal free at Boston Market with this coupon. The deal lasts Nov. 10-12.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free wings and fries

Dine-in at B-Dubs and get a free order of small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree

Choose a free item from the Veterans Day menu, which includes pizzas, pastas and salads.

Circle K: Free polar pop

Veterans get a free polar pop when they present the Veterans Day deal from the Circle K app.

Chuck E Cheese's: Free pizza

Military families can get a free one-topping personal pizza at Chuck E. Cheese's restaurants.

Cracker Barrel: Free cake

The country store and restaurant is offering a free slice of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake to veterans. It is also donating 20% of sales from its Lodge Cookware to Operation Homefront, which supports military families.

Denny's: Free meal

Service members get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 10, according to a press release.

Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut

Dunkin is offering a free donut of your choice to veterans for Veterans Day.

Golden Corral: "Thank you dinner"

The restaurant is hosting a "thank you dinner" event on Monday, offering a free dine-in meal to service members.
IHOP: Free pancakes

Veterans can get free red, white and blue pancakes on Nov. 10. In addition, the restaurant is donating $1 from every red, white and blue combo sold in the month of November to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation.

Krispy Kreme: Free doughnut and small coffee

Get a free doughnut of your choice and a small coffee at Krispy Kreme.

Olive Garden: Eat free

Service members eat free on Saturday.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin' Onion and drink

Service members receive a free Bloomin' Onion and Coke product.

Red Robin: Free burger and bottomless fries

Service members receive a free Red's Tavern Double Burger served with bottomless fries at participating locations.

Ruby Tuesday: $10 off appetizer

Veterans can receive $10 off their appetizer (or a free appetizer, if the value is below $10).

Starbucks: Help donate to Veteran charities

Now through Saturday, anytime you either buy and activate a Veterans Day gift card in stores or activate an eCard, Starbucks will donate $5 of its proceeds to an organization that helps veterans, the company announced on its website.

TGI Fridays: Free 1/2 rack of ribs

Veterans receive a free rack of Big Ribs or any entrée up to $12 when they eat at TGI Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.


SHOPPING AND OTHER DEALS


A.C. Moore: 15% off

15% off every time you shop with a military ID.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: 25% off

Now through Sunday, get 25% off in-store purchases with military ID.

Dollar General: 11% off

Dollar General is offering 11% off to veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Guitar Center: Free lessons

Guitar Center is offering the following deals, the company told ABC in an email: free lessons and re-strings for service members with military ID, 15% off in-store for everyone on Nov. 11, 10% every other day of the year for all military personnel.

Great Clips: Free haircut

Veterans can either receive a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later when they visit a Great Clips store on Saturday. All Great Clips customers on Saturday can receive a free hair clip card to give to a veteran.

Home Depot: 10% off

Military members get 10% off purchases on Nov. 9-15, up to $500.

Joann: 10% off

Get 10% off all year with military ID.

Lowe's: 10% off

Get 10% off all year after enrolling in the store's military program.

Michaels: 15% off

Get 15% off in-store purchases all year with military ID.

Target: 10% off

Target is offering 10% off in-store and online purchases to military and their families now through Saturday.

Toys R Us: 15% off

Now through Saturday, military members get 15% off all in-store purchases at both Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores. Some stores will also be hosting a military appreciation event on Saturday.

Walgreens: 20% off

Veterans get 20% off eligible items when using their Walgreens rewards card.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingfree stuffdealsveterans day
SHOPPING
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Amazon to offer free shipping for all holiday orders
Muhammad Ali exhibit opens at Beverly Center
Hermosa Beach offers free parking for holidays
More Shopping
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
2 separate brush fires burning in Ventura County's Simi Valley, Santa Rosa Valley
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: How to help victims
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Thousand Oaks survivor: 'I heard somebody yell, 'He's reloading''
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Show More
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Radio call of initial moments after massacre
Thousand Oaks shooter used .45-caliber handgun w/ extended clip
More News