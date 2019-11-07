Veterans Day 2019: Deals and discounts from Kohl's, Amazon, Target, and more

All deals benefit veterans and active service members, while some are also applicable to military families.
Make sure to check with the restaurant or business to see if a military ID or military uniform is required to secure the deal.
These deals are correct at the time they were published but are subject to change. Contact the retailer with any questions.
SHOPPING
Kohl's: 15% to 30% off
Kohl's plans to say thank you to the United States Armed Forces in a big way with a five-day savings event.
Each Monday, Kohl's offers military service members, veterans and their families 15% off for their weekly military Mondays.
From Thursday through Veterans Day, Kohl's is doubling that discount to 30% off. The discount applies not only for veterans but also active duty service members and their families.
Amazon: $40 off Prime membership
From now until Veterans Day, verified U.S. veterans and military can purchase a year of Amazon Prime for $40 off.
Those who verify their eligibility can sign up for Prime at $79/year (normally $119/year) for the first year.
Target: 10% off
Target is offering 10% off in-store and online purchases to military members and their families now through Monday.
A.C. Moore: 15% off
The retailer offers15% off every time military members shop with a military ID.
Great Clips: Free haircut
Veterans and military members can either receive a free haircut or a free haircut card to use later when they visit a Great Clips store on Monday.
After getting a haircut, any Great Clips customer can receive a free hair clip card to give to a veteran. These cards are redeemable until the end of 2019.
Joann: 15% off
Get 15% off all year by signing up for Joann military rewards.
Michaels: 15% off
Get 15% off in-store purchases all year with military ID.
Walgreens: 20% off
Veterans, military and their families get 20% off eligible items when using their Walgreens rewards card in stores between Friday and Veterans Day.
FOOD AND DRINK
Applebee's: Free meal
Choose from one of seven entrees available for free to veterans.
Chili's: Free meal
Veterans and military members can choose from a list of seven entrees and enjoy for free on Monday.
Golden Corral: "Thank you dinner"
The restaurant is hosting a "thank you dinner" event on Monday, offering a free dine-in meal to service members.
Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut
Dunkin is offering a free donut to veterans for Veterans Day.
Chipotle: Buy one. get one free
Military members, veterans and their spouses can receive a buy-one, get-one free entree with a valid military ID.
BJ's: Free meal and drink
All former and current military can enjoy a free entree up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free wings and fries
Past and present service members who dine-in get a free order of small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.
Denny's: Free meal
Service members get a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam on Veterans Day from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. The entree offers 13 choices, including pancakes, eggs and bacon.
California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree
Military members can choose a free item from the Veterans Day menu, which includes pizzas, pasta, salads and drinks.
Outback Steakhouse: 20% off
Service members receive 20% off between Friday and Veterans Day.
Red Robin: Free burger and bottomless fries
Service members receive a free Red's Tavern Double Burger served with bottomless steak fries at participating locations.
Hooters: Free meal
All military members, both active duty and veterans who present their military ID, will receive a free entree from a select menu.
Cracker Barrel: Free cake or latte
The country store and restaurant is offering a free slice of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or complimentary Pumpkin Pie Latte (hot or iced) to veterans.
Yard House: Free appetizer
Show your military ID and receive a complimentary appetizer.