Hermosa Beach offers free parking for holidays

The city of Hermosa Beach is giving an early holiday gift to shoppers.It's free holiday parking in the downtown area beginning Tuesday, Nov. 27. This is the ninth year the city has offered the free parking.The free parking will be available at designated meters through Christmas. Those meters will be marked with red holiday bags. Parking time will be limited, typically two or three hours.In past years, Hermosa Beach has extended the free parking through the end of January. So, look for those red bags after the new year.