Shopping

Lady Gaga's makeup line opens pop-up store at the Grove just for 2 days

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pop-up shop for Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories beauty brand will be at the Grove for two days and fans are in for a treat.

The pop-up shop is set to open Thursday at noon but fans were seen lining up hours before doors opened. The first 50 fans who purchase $50 worth of products will also get the chance to take a picture with Lady Gaga herself.


Gaga's collection of lip liners, lipsticks and shimmer powers was previously only available online and on Amazon Beauty.

The temporary shop will take up residence between the American Girl store and the Pottery Barn Kids store Dec. 5 and 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinglos angeleslos angeles countyholiday shoppinglady gagamakeup barspop upshopping
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UCLA community on edge after 2 violent attacks
Fire engulfs vacant roller skating rink in San Bernardino
AIR7 HD struck by suspected drone over downtown Los Angeles
Pelosi announces House drafting articles of impeachment
Body-cam video released of officer fatally shooting fleeing teen
LA Metro to vote on 405 Freeway toll lane proposal
Simi Valley residents on high alert after reported mountain lion attacks
Show More
2 suspects sought in violent Burbank home invasion, robbery
Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping of 14-year-old girl in Adelanto
LA recycling company offering free Christmas trees for trash
$21.5-million verdict awarded to motorcyclist struck by car on 405
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
More TOP STORIES News