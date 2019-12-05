Lady Gaga's makeup line opens pop-up store at the Grove just for 2 days

The pop-up shop is set to open Thursday at noon but fans were seen lining up hours before doors opened. The first 50 fans who purchase $50 worth of products will also get the chance to take a picture with Lady Gaga herself.
SHOP THE HAUS. MEET LADY GAGA. Be the first in line tomorrow at our @amazon pop-up in LA. First 50 people who purchase $50+ in HAUS products (incl. our new palette) will get the chance to snap a pic with our founder, @ladygaga! RSVP here > https://t.co/fucbQhx0aI pic.twitter.com/nPBbQe3Toj— HAUS LABORATORIES (@hauslabs) December 5, 2019
Gaga's collection of lip liners, lipsticks and shimmer powers was previously only available online and on Amazon Beauty.
The temporary shop will take up residence between the American Girl store and the Pottery Barn Kids store Dec. 5 and 6.