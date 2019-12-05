Shopping

Lady Gaga's makeup line pop-up store at the Grove draws hundreds of fans

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pop-up shop for Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories beauty brand drew hundreds of fans Thursday after it opened its doors just for two days.

The pop-up shop opened at noon but fans were seen lining up hours before doors opened. The first 50 fans who purchase $50 worth of products got the chance to take a picture with Lady Gaga herself.


Gaga's collection of lip liners, lipsticks and shimmer powers was previously only available online and on Amazon Beauty.

The temporary shop will take up residence between the American Girl store and the Pottery Barn Kids store. It'll be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. but after that, it's closing up shop.
