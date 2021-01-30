Shopping

Last chance at Amazon holiday returns

Did procrastination get the best of you for holiday returns? Fortunately, Amazon made returning a bit more stress-free and convenient this year.

But, customers should not wait much longer to make those returns. The company extended the last day for holiday returns until Jan. 31.

This only applies for purchases made between Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

Amazon will automatically refund up to $20 for postage costs when sending items back.

If customers return a defective, damaged or incorrect item, they will be refunded the full postage cost, as well as the import fees deposit once the return is processed.

According to their store policy, it may take up to 25 days for an item to reach them once returned. Once the item is received, it takes two business days for the refund to be processed and three to five days for the refund amount to show up in the customer's account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonholiday shoppingshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down Dodger Stadium site
California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State
As California virus cases fall, more people than ever are dying
Sherman Oaks restaurant owner reopening after viral plea for help
Duck hunter who allegedly murdered 2 men found dead
Outdoor dining restrictions lifted in LA County; TV broadcasts not allowed
Teen body-slammed by school resource officer 'traumatized,' family says
Show More
Ex-MLB pitcher charged in connection with deadly Westlake Village hit-and-run
Rams trade quarterback Jared Goff to Detroit Lions, sources say
Newsom: Vaccines for all teachers, staff could halt reopening schools
CDC says travelers must wear masks on public transportation
SOPHIE, Grammy-nominated music producer, dies at age 34
More TOP STORIES News