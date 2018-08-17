Long Beach's Shoreline Village debuts new vendor carts

There are 18 new retail vendor carts about to spring up in Shoreline Village in Long Beach.The matching, modern-looking kiosks house independently-owned businesses. All of the employees also have designated uniforms. It's the first-time waterfront vendors have been coordinated.It's all part of an effort to get more people and events down to the waterfront. With efforts made not to overlap products, every vendor was selected based on what they sell.The plan was put in place by Shoreline Village management and the Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine. Eleven of the new carts are now in place with the rest coming soon.