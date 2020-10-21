christmas

Lowe's to offer free Christmas tree delivery this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With the Christmas season just around the corner, many are beginning to think about how they will celebrate and Lowe's wants to help during the holidays.

The home improvement retail giant is announcing it will offer free Christmas tree delivery this year beginning October 30.

Customers can order fresh-cut trees online and have it delivered within two to five days. The tree order must be $45 or more for free delivery.

"Over the past few months, we've seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we've needed from them," Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's chief brand and marketing officer said in a statement. "As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right."

Lowe's is trying to decrease the amount of customers in the store due to the pandemic and the need for social distancing.

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingncholiday shoppingholidaychristmas treechristmasshopping
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHRISTMAS
Rudolph and Santa movie puppets are going up for auction
House comes alive with lights for Halloween
'Kickoff to Christmas' coming back to Freeform this November
Secret recordings show Melania Trump frustrated over policy criticisms
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Caltrans contractor killed in hit-and-run near 110 Fwy in DTLA
CA issues reopening guidelines for theme parks, outdoor stadiums
Mookie Betts' stolen base triggers Taco Bell promotion
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
SF's CAREN Act passed to deter racially-biased 911 calls
Disneyland fires back over CA's 'arbitrary guidelines' for reopening
Show More
Dodgers open World Series with 8-3 win over Tampa Bay Rays
Riverside County moved back to purple tier in CA reopening framework
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting speaks publicly
12 hurt, 4 critically, in NY school bus crash
More TOP STORIES News