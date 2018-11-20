A number of stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day with deals for Black Friday, and a man in Burbank made it his mission to be first in line.One of those stores is Best Buy, where lines have already formed. At a store in Burbank, the outside of the store was lined with tents.Rigoberto Deleon, of Hollywood, was the first person to get in line and said he'd been there since Sunday afternoon."It's been really cold lately though. I've been struggling with the cold this year. We do it every year. This is like the third time doing it," he said.Another eager customer, Anthony Ramirez, said he was having trouble handling the cold as well."I take my girlfriend and we've been snuggling in the tent. We try to stay warm," he said with a laugh.The early-bird customers hope to get the best deals, which are usually on televisions and laptops.