Sneak Peek: Look inside the first new Toys 'R' Us in New Jersey mall

PARAMUS, New Jersey -- You can be a Toys "R" Us kid again just in time for the holiday season.The iconic toy chain is opening up a brand new store at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, on November 30.Toy buying will still be at the heart of the brand, but Richard Barry, President and CEO of Toys "R" Us parent company, Tru Kids, promises an exciting new experience."I'm a 30 plus Toys 'R' Us kid and being given the opportunity to re-imagine the experience," Barry said. "This is a very different store from the traditional Toys 'R' Us store, being able to re-imagine the business was kind of a dream come true."New Toys "R" Us stores will be a fraction of the size of the original stores and will be focused in high traffic locations, like the Garden State Plaza mall.Barry says the new stores will also feature engaging, interactive experiences designed for kids and families such as the inclusion of an in-store movie theater and tree house."Customers are interacting with brands in a different way, they're interacting through experiences and we're doing that in a huge way with this store," Barry said.Toys "R" Us has also teamed up with Target to relaunch an e-commerce website where customers can browse products, see reviews and be redirected to the Target website when they're ready to complete their purchase.The New Jersey store will be the first to re-open, but another store in Houston is scheduled to open next week.The restart comes just two years after the retailer went bankrupt and was forced to close all of its stores in the country.By the end of next year, Toys "R" Us plans to open up eight more stores in the U.S.