Shopping

SoCal shoppers get head start on holiday shopping

By and
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Customers in the Southland used Thanksgiving to get a head start on holiday shopping and sales.

Approximately 400 people made their way through the door at the Target store at the Burbank Empire Center.

Customers trickled in at 5 p.m. with most looking for electronics.

Several waited in line outside the J.C. Penny store at the Glendale Galleria earlier in the day.

"We've been planning probably for three months on our side from an execution standpoint, so for my entire team, this is kind of a culmination of all that work," said general manager Bret Woliver.

In 2018, retailers took in $1.8 billion on this holiday. Whether in store or online, the National Retail Federation expects more than 165 million people will be shopping between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday.

There are only 26 days between Black Friday and Christmas this year. Last year, there were 32.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinglos angeles countyburbankglendalethanksgivingblack friday
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 Fwy. reopening again in Grapevine amid heavy snow
Sinkhole opens on 10 Freeway in Redlands, leading to lane closures
SB I-15 at Cajon Pass shut down during storm
Nutcracker balloon knocks marcher to the ground during Macy's Parade
SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Friday
Heavy snow blankets Antelope Valley on Thanksgiving
Creative ways to re-purpose Thanksgiving leftovers
Show More
Marines enjoy Thanksgiving feast served by OC community
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan
Woman shot, man surrenders after barricade in Norwalk home
6-year-old taken by mom from South LA foster home
After wind scare, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
More TOP STORIES News