Target bringing back gift card sale this weekend

If you need to make a Target run, you might want to wait until Sunday to do it.
The company is bringing back its one-day-only gift card sale, where you can get 10% off Target gift cards up to $300.
You can redeem the cards starting the next day, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m.
You can buy the gift card online or in the store. The discount is not available on Target Visa or Mastercard gift cards.
It also doesn't include reloads of previously purchased Target gift cards.
The promotion is part of Target's HoliDeals.
You can also get a free $10 gift card when you spend $30 on beauty and cosmetics.
