black friday

Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend

Target is also getting ahead of the holidays, announcing its 'holi-deals' this weekend.

The Black Friday Preview sale will run on Friday and Saturday.

The retailer says the sale will offer four times more deals than it did last year.

The retailer will also begin its Black Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day.

Stores will open at 5 a.m. on turkey day and will stay open until 1 a.m.

Then on Black Friday, November 29th, Target will re-open at 7 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingholidayholiday tech giftsdealsblack fridaytarget
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK FRIDAY
Black Friday deals on eBay have begun
See what people bought over Thanksgiving weekend in your state
Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
VIDEO: Victoria's Secret sales associate retreats from Black Friday chaos
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
O.C. gang task force makes several arrests in Santa Ana
Borderline owners determined to keep heart of bar intact
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Borderline shooting survivor faces fears while healing
Pixar Makes Filipino-American Cinematic History
First funerals held for American family members killed in Mexico
Show More
Rebirth, healing continues 1 year after Borderline shooting, Woolsey Fire
Vietnam vet who left school early for service gets high school diploma in Phelan
3.5-magnitude earthquake rattles Ridgecrest area, USGS says
Borderline shooting: Family remembers Kristina Morisette
Jewelry, cash stolen in Sherman Oaks home invasion
More TOP STORIES News