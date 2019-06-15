Target registers back online after nationwide outage leads to long lines

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5348247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shoppers in Target stores around the country are reporting long lines due to an apparent computer outage impacting the store's cash registers.

The @Target Winston-Salem South location has the best customer service👏🏻 every single register went down today and the employees did nothing but apologize. The managers were so quick to assist and make sure all customers got a discount & were able to leave without much delay — Kramer (@kramergroach) June 15, 2019

To @Target: the manager and staff at the Gibsonia location did a really good job during the register crisis. Everyone did their best to alert customers of the situation and find alternate solutions. I hope everything eventually works out. Good luck to Guest Services!! 🎯 ❤️ — Joy Littlejohn (@MajesticallyJoy) June 15, 2019

All the registers at #Target are down nationwide but we’re making the most of it! pic.twitter.com/OdUvOXOOrW — Dan Clemens (@dan_clemens) June 15, 2019

Just left target after patiently waiting for an hour or so. Every single person working there is amazing & I honestly feel for them. I just had to take the L. If you’re still there, please be patient with these guys. They are doing their best! #targetdown pic.twitter.com/yBcEYL4Jsx — Elizabeth Matthews (@momof2boys79) June 15, 2019

Cash registers in Target stores around the country are back online after a two-hour outage that snarled the retailer's stores on a busy Saturday afternoon.Target blamed the outage on an "internal technology issue" in a news release, assuring customers that it "was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time.""We appreciate all of our store team members who worked quickly to assist guests and thank everyone involved for their patience," the Minneapolis-based retailer added.The outage appears to have begun around 2 p.m. ET, according to customer tweets on social media. Some customers said the outage was impacting all cash registers in the store, but others said some locations still had one or two open registers.Many customers who decided to wait out the outage said Target employees were handing out free drinks, snacks and coupons until the issue was resolved. Several customers took to Twitter, where #TargetDown began to trend, to thank the store for how employees handled the situation.