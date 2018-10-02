HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Thanksgiving 2018: Stores announce plans to close for the holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

Stores are already announcing that they'll be closed on Thanksgiving (Shutterstock)

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and many retail stores are already announcing holiday schedules.

The continued growth of Black Friday sales sparked controversy in recent years with employees of major retail stores complaining about having to work long hours on Thanksgiving. Those complaints resulted in many stores changing up their holiday schedules.

In 2018, hundreds of stores will actually be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The following stores have already announced they will be closed Nov. 22, 2018, according to at least two Black Friday sites.

Check back with this list as more stores announce their plans.

  • A.C. Moore

  • Abt Electronics

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors

  • American Girl

  • At Home

  • AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

  • BJ's Wholesale Club

  • Blain's Farm & Fleet

  • Burlington

  • Christopher & Banks

  • Cost Plus World Market

  • Costco

  • Craft Warehouse

  • Crate and Barrel

  • Dressbarn (majority of stores)

  • Guitar Center

  • H&M

  • Half Price Books

  • Harbor Freight Tools

  • Hobby Lobby

  • Home Depot

  • HomeGoods

  • IKEA

  • Lowe's

  • Marshalls

  • Nordstrom

  • Nordstrom Rack

  • P.C. Richard & Son

  • Patagonia

  • Petco

  • PetSmart

  • Pier 1 Imports

  • Publix

  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

  • REI

  • Sam's Club

  • Sierra Trading Post

  • Sportsman's Warehouse

  • Staples

  • Stein Mart

  • TJ Maxx

  • Tractor Supply Co.

  • Von Maur

  • West Marine
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingshoppingblack fridaythanksgiving
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
Last-minute shoppers pack the malls
What to get that person who 'doesn't need anything'
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Coming soon to Target: Same-day delivery
More holiday shopping
SHOPPING
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Carson 1 step closer to getting new outlet mall
What's in the Amazon box? Maybe a real 7-foot Christmas tree
More Shopping
Top Stories
CA white supremacist group members arrested in connection with deadly rally
Man fatally stabbed in Rose Bowl parking lot
2-month-old baby mauled by pit bull in Woodland Hills
Trump's EPA moves to weaken radiation rules, says some exposure may be healthy
Packages that may contain ricin found on Pentagon grounds
Orange County man's tablet catches fire while charging
LAPD breaks up burglary ring targeting celebrities
Pasadena man arrested for 3 alleged sexual assaults
Show More
LAX workers to take part in worldwide protest
Robbery suspect linked to heists in Moreno Valley, Perris
Chances of light showers in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Vegas community honors 58 mass shooting victims
2 taken into custody following chase, carjacking in NoHo
More News