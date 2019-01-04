SHOPPING

Toaster ovens put to the test by Consumer Reports

EMBED </>More Videos

The toaster oven is a trusty countertop staple that shouldn't be overlooked. Consumer Reports says the newest models do so much more than just toast and reheat.

By
The toaster oven is a trusty countertop staple that shouldn't be overlooked. Consumer Reports says the newest models do so much more than just toast and reheat.

Mercy Rodriguez uses her toaster oven for everything, and her grandkids especially like the chicken nuggets she makes.

"We're a small family, so I just use it more than I would use a large oven so it's just a convenience," Rodriguez said.

When it comes to testing toaster ovens, Consumer Reports takes a similar approach.

"Toaster ovens are a very versatile appliance. You can bake cookies, broil burgers, you can reheat leftovers," said Haniya Rae, Consumer Reports home editor.

To see how well a toaster oven can reheat foods, testers heated up frozen lasagnas.

"You don't want cold spots in a meal that's supposed to be warm," Rae said.

Testers used thermocouples to take the temperature at different points in the lasagna.

To check how well a toaster oven can bake, testers whipped up batches of sugar cookies and corn muffins. One toaster undercooked the muffins, while another toaster turned out perfectly browned corn muffins.

Consumer Reports also looked at features and how easy the toaster ovens are to use.

And yes - that means how well does it toast. Believe it or not, there is an industry standard chart that helps testers score how well each toaster performs. The best toasters match this evenly browned toast in the toast color chart.

So which toaster oven handles all of those tasks? The $170 Breville is top-rated, plus it's one of the least expensive models Consumer Reports tested.

It turns out perfectly browned toast, is very good at baking and reheating and it's easy to use. Even better - it's compact so it won't take up as much precious counter space.

And that's a pro for someone like Rodriguez.

"Even if I have a microwave I will always keep my toaster oven," she said.
Related Topics:
shoppingapplianceskitchen productscookingfoodconsumerconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
48 diamond bracelets accidentally mailed to Mississippi man
Got an unwanted gift card? Here's how to turn it into cash
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
More Shopping
Top Stories
Maywood teacher caught on video punching student pleads not guilty
Disneyland offering special 3-day tickets for SoCal residents
LAUSD teacher strike: Guide for parents
Man dies while visiting Yosemite National Park on Christmas Day
IRS tax refunds could be delayed amid government shutdown
LA District Attorney Jackie Lacey discusses murder law adjustment
Democrats, Trump set weekend shutdown talks -- among aides
Giant plastic cleaning device in Pacific breaks, to be towed back to CA
Show More
Driver recovering after SUV falls from NoHo parking garage
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
'Escape Room' fire kills 5 teenage girls in Poland
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
San Bernardino hit-and-run: Car strikes woman crossing street
More News