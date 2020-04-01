Coronavirus

Trader Joe's and other grocers give employees a break on Easter

As grocery store employees work tirelessly on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, many big chains are giving them a much-needed day off.

Recently, grocery stores such as Trader Joe's announced they will be closing all stores on Easter Sunday, April 12, to give employees a day of rest.

In an announcement on its website, Trader Joe's said, "Fill your Trader Joe's baskets with Easter fare early... All Trader Joe's Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 12th to give our incredible crew members a much-needed day of rest."

Other stores like Aldi, Sam's Club, Publix, H-E-B and Costco, which are typically closed on Easter, will maintain the tradition this year.

Easter 2020 is expected to be very different for families across the county as churches comply with social distancing regulations and hold services online.

The following major grocers are still open on Easter at this time:

  • Kroger
  • Ralphs
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods




Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingcoronavirusu.s. & worldgrocery storeeaster
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Bringing joy to despite physical distancing
Coronavirus: Make-A-Wish Foundation gets creative to help kids battling illnesses in LA
Disney Parks donates masks, ponchos to health care workers
The feel-good stories of the season for all 31 NHL teams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Costco limits number of customers allowed in stores
Surgeon general: California's efforts helped flatten the curve
COVID-19 update: Number of cases in LA County rises to 3,011
Coronavirus: Long Beach launches online program to help workers find jobs
Disney Parks donates masks, ponchos to health care workers
US coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
Show More
Coronavirus: CA schools may stay closed through end of school year, superintendent says
Coronavirus: Make-A-Wish Foundation gets creative to help kids battling illnesses in LA
Nursing facility reports 51 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths
Surgeon General weighs in on general public wearing face masks
Coronavirus cancellations: Wimbledon canceled 1st time since WWII
More TOP STORIES News