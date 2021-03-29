LAPD surrounds Sylmar apartment complex after shots fired at officers

By ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police have surrounded an apartment building in Sylmar after a report of shots being fired at officers.

No injuries were immediately reported but Los Angeles Police Department officers were evacuating residents at an apartment complex in the area of Bromont Avenue and Sayre Street.

Officers were in the area when someone shot at them through the window of one of the buildings. They called for backup and more than a dozen officers wearing protective gear responded to the area.

