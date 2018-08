Shots were fired at a Petco store in Studio City, police said, but no one was injured.Officers responded to the scene in the 12800 block of Ventura Boulevard.Police said no one was struck by the gunfire.A suspect was reported fleeing the scene in a dark gray Chevrolet SUV. The initial description was only of a white male with a thin build, with a beard and wearing a dark hoodie.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.