LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The historic Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles served as a pop-up vaccination clinic for the first time over the weekend.The Shriners of Los Angeles teamed up with CalVax.org in order to put on the event with the goal of offering vaccines to those living in underserved communities.About 1,000 people received their first Pfizer shot on Sunday. Those individuals can return in three weeks for their second dose.The Shriners say they hope to do it again, adding they'll continue to operate the pop-up clinic as long as it is needed.