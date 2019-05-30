home invasion

Signal Hill home invasion robbers shoot two men

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) -- Frightening moments for two brothers and their uncle, after they say three armed men invaded their home and opened fire.

The home invasion happened Wednesday night in Signal Hill near Redondo Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway.

One of the brothers says the three men barged in with guns and zip ties. Raphael C. says nothing was taken and they were able to fight off the robbers, but not before his brother and uncle were shot.

"I'm not being like some would say snitching or telling on anybody. I'm just reacting because they attacked my family. So that's the reason why I'm giving this interview. Because you attacked my family, it's like you're attacking my everything my world."

Police say the suspects took off on foot, and so far they have no motive in this case.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. One remains in critical condition.
