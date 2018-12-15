Silver Alert issued for at-risk missing 81-year-old last seen in Glendale

This is a photo of 81-year-old Marion Wells, who is considered an at-risk missing person last seen in Glendale, according to the California Highway Patrol.

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert Saturday for a missing 81-year-old man last seen in Glendale.

Marion Wells was last spotted at about 11:30 a.m. He is believed to be wearing a red and black jacket, black and brown shirt, black pants and red shoes.

Authorities said he's likely on foot.

Wells suffers from medical conditions and may become disoriented, according to the CHP.

He is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you see Wells, you're urged to call 911.
