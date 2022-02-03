hit and run

Shocking video shows bicyclist getting dragged in hit-and-run crash near Silver Lake

Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for any information on the driver involved.
VIDEO: Bicyclist dragged in shocking hit-and-run near Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the driver involved in a shocking hit-and-run crash caught on video that injured a bicyclist.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident happened on Sunday, Jan. 16, at Glendale Boulevard and Alessandro Street in the Silver Lake area.

In the video, the bicyclist is seen riding down the street when the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra creeps up and hits him from behind. For a brief moment, the bicyclist is seen getting dragged by the moving car with his bike trailing behind.

Despite the alarming footage, which was posted on social media Wednesday, police say the bicyclist sustained only minor injuries. His bike, however, was destroyed.

Investigators are now asking the public for help in finding the driver responsible.

They say the Elantra likely has damage to its right front-end, as seen in the video, and could be missing a hub cap.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

