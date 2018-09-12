SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A $50,000 reward is being offered to find the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Silver Lake.
The victim, Edras Velasquez, was a passenger on a moped-type scooter.
He had been in a coma since the crash last week, but he died Monday night.
MORE: Hit-and-run suspect sought after leaving 1 man injured, another on life support in Silver Lake
The wreck happened at the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Waverly Drive.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Velasquez family.
LAPD announced the $50,000 reward, which is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident, which was changed from a felony hit-and-run traffic crash to a vehicular manslaughter case.
If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact police.