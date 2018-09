EMBED >More News Videos Two men riding a motorized scooter are in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run incident in Silver Lake Tuesday.

A $50,000 reward is being offered to find the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Silver Lake.The victim, Edras Velasquez, was a passenger on a moped-type scooter.He had been in a coma since the crash last week , but he died Monday night.The wreck happened at the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Waverly Drive. GoFundMe page has been set up for the Velasquez family.LAPD announced the $50,000 reward, which is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this incident, which was changed from a felony hit-and-run traffic crash to a vehicular manslaughter case.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact police.