Crews battle brush fire in Silverado Canyon

Bond Fire is now 7 acres and growing. Homes threatened in Williams Canyon and being evacuated. Current modeling by Fire Integrated Real Time Intelligence System shows potential growth and path of fire. OCFA in unified command with US Forest Service. https://t.co/JLJgbuGmdd pic.twitter.com/5YfhQnN5PZ — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) December 3, 2020

Flames from a house fire in Silverado Canyon spread into nearby brush, prompting a response from firefighters Wednesday night.Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the 29400 block of Silverado Canyon Drive and are attacking the blaze from the ground and air.Fire helicopters and a helitanker are at the scene as the flames engulfed the home that sparked the vegetation fire.OCFA said the blaze was at 7 acres, and homes threatened in Williams Canyon were being evacuated.The U.S. Forest Service is assisting in battling the fire.Elevated fire danger continues in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.