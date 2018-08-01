Simi Valley brush fire contained after burning 16 acres

A brush fire erupted in Simi Valley Wednesday morning with flames burning dangerously close to at least one structure. (KABC)

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire in Simi Valley was quickly contained after it burned 16 acres dangerously close to at least one structure on Wednesday.

The second-alarm blaze was first reported at 8:30 a.m. in the Tapo Canyon area.

The Ventura County Fire Department first reported the brush fire to be approximately 4 acres but said it spread rapidly uphill. AIR7 HD captured flames near at least one building. It was not known if the structure was a home.

Fire officials said the blaze, dubbed the Tapo Fire, was contained by approximately 75 firefighters shortly after 11 a.m.

The fire held at 16 acres, and no structures were lost.


There were no reports of any injuries.

According to the National Weather Service, winds were fairly mild but temperatures were expected to climb to 94 degrees in the afternoon in the area.
