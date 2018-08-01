Simi Valley brush fire contained after burning 16 acres

#TapoFire: update on brushfire near Tapo Canyon is approximately 4 acres in size with a rapid rate of spread uphill. Second alarm has been requested including helicopters, hand crews, bulldozers and water tenders. @VCFD, @VCAirUnit pic.twitter.com/fi1SO19GuQ — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 1, 2018

#TapoFire contained at 11:06am. Holding at 16 acres with approx. 75 firefighters on scene. VCFD to remain on scene for at least two hours for mop up. Crews making sure there are no flare ups. pic.twitter.com/JqBcRR0gZX — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) August 1, 2018

A brush fire in Simi Valley was quickly contained after it burned 16 acres dangerously close to at least one structure on Wednesday.The second-alarm blaze was first reported at 8:30 a.m. in the Tapo Canyon area.The Ventura County Fire Department first reported the brush fire to be approximately 4 acres but said it spread rapidly uphill. AIR7 HD captured flames near at least one building. It was not known if the structure was a home.Fire officials said the blaze, dubbed the Tapo Fire, was contained by approximately 75 firefighters shortly after 11 a.m.The fire held at 16 acres, and no structures were lost.There were no reports of any injuries.According to the National Weather Service, winds were fairly mild but temperatures were expected to climb to 94 degrees in the afternoon in the area.