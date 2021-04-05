25-acre brush fire burning in Simi Valley

By ABC7.com staff
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire is growing in Simi Valley Sunday afternoon.

The Westwood Fire is burning on the northern edge of the city just west of Chivo Canyon.

Roughly 25 acres have burned.

The Ventura County Fire Department has sent two helicopters and two air tankers in addition to engines on the ground.

There are no evacuations in place at this point and no injuries have been reported.

