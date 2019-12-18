Simi Valley High School coach accused of sexual relationship with student, soliciting photos online

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Simi Valley lacrosse and football coach is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old student, authorities announced Tuesday.Bijan Nickroo II was arrested Monday for charges of luring and solicitation of a child online and oral copulation of a person under the age of 16, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. He is suspected of having regular contact with a "large number of students" on social media, police added.The 32-year-old also allegedly had a fake profile that he used to successfully solicit pornographic selfies from students, which detectives are still trying to identify.Nickroo had worked at Simi Valley High School since 2012 and has been placed on administrative leave, according to the Simi Valley Unified School District.The district issued the following statement which reads, in part:Nickroo is being held on $500,000 bail at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Facility.