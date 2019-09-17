Granada Hills shooting: Simi Valley man arrested in killing of 24-year-old woman at her home

By
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Simi Valley man has been arrested and charged in the killing of a 24-year-old mother at her Granada Hills home.

Cheyenne Brown, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, was gunned down in the alley behind her house as she returned home from work the night of July 22.

Surveillance video showed the suspected shooter lying in wait in a pickup truck in an alleyway and apparently ambushing Brown as she returned home. The gunman opened fire as she was getting out of her car.

After investigating and serving a series of search warrants, police arrested Javier Flores, 24, at his Simi Valley home last week.

Javier Flores of Simi Valley was arrested and charged in the death of 24-year-old Cheyenne Brown, who was gunned down at her Granada Hills home on July 22, 2019.

Javier Flores of Simi Valley was arrested and charged in the death of 24-year-old Cheyenne Brown, who was gunned down at her Granada Hills home on July 22, 2019.



On Monday the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Flores that include one count of murder with the special circumstance of lying in wait and allegations of using a handgun.

Court papers indicate the DA's office is recommending Flores be held on $2 million bail.

Family members indicate Brown and Flores knew each other, but the exact nature of their relationship and a possible motive for the shooting were undisclosed.

At the time of the shooting, family members said Brown was in the midst of a divorce with her wife, but her family said they could not imagine she was responsible.

In surveillance video from July 22, Brown is seen driving by the pickup waiting in the alley behind her home. Seconds later, the truck pulls up next to her car.

Video shows a shadowy figure get out, walk up to Brown and open fire.

The 24-year-old mother and competitive figure roller skater had just returned home from work and was getting things out of her car when she was ambushed.

Her backpack was still on the passenger side of her car. It appeared someone came up and shot her from behind.

Family members said Brown had been skating since she was 7, winning numerous trophies and medals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
granada hillslos angeleslos angeles countysimi valleyarrestfatal shootinghomicide investigationhomicideshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump to make rare trip to LA, prompting road closures
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
Crossing guard dies after being hit by car in Valley Glen
2 students arrested after boy at IE middle school badly injured during fight
Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez arrested for solicitation of child
Carson moves to ban gun sales, limit gun possession
Transgender women demand apology after being thrown out of DTLA bar
Show More
Crash involving semi hauling carnival ride shuts down SB 605 for hours
SoCal company reveals out-of-this-world design for space hotel
Vaping-related death reported in central California
Atwater Village father of 2 seeking kidney donor
IE man under arrest for allegedly fatally stabbing adult daughter
More TOP STORIES News