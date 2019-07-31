SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police need the public's help getting an accused predator off the street.
Simi Valley police say a housekeeper at the Best Western on Madera Road was cleaning a room when a man walked in, pulled his shorts down and began masturbating.
The victim was able to run out of the room.
A sketch has been released. Anyone with information is urged to call police.
Simi Valley police seeking suspect who exposed himself to hotel housekeeper
