Simi Valley police seeking suspect who exposed himself to hotel housekeeper

By ABC7.com staff
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Police need the public's help getting an accused predator off the street.

Simi Valley police say a housekeeper at the Best Western on Madera Road was cleaning a room when a man walked in, pulled his shorts down and began masturbating.

The victim was able to run out of the room.

A sketch has been released. Anyone with information is urged to call police.
