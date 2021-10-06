Simi Valley police shoot, wound woman allegedly armed with knife

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman who was allegedly armed with a knife was shot and wounded by police in Simi Valley Tuesday evening, officials said.The Simi Valley Police Department said police responded to a disturbance at a 7-Eleven store near Yosemite and Los Angeles avenues around 7:45 p.m.Police said the woman was armed with a knife when officers made contact with her near 1810 Yosemite Ave. At some point during the encounter, police opened fire.Details regarding what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.The woman was struck and transported to a local trauma center, according to police. Her condition was unknown.